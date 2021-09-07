Moses Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MOSES LAKE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Haze
- High 89 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Haze
- High 89 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, September 9
Haze
- High 86 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Haze
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
