Gaffney Daily Weather Forecast
GAFFNEY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
