Wenatchee Weather Forecast
WENATCHEE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Haze
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Haze
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Haze
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
