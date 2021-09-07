Walla Walla Daily Weather Forecast
WALLA WALLA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Haze
- High 94 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Haze
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 9
Haze
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0