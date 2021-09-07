Daily Weather Forecast For Pekin

PEKIN, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



