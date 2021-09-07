CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Bridge Day to require masks

By Tyler Barker
 8 days ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Officials with Bridge Day have announced that everyone will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

According to a release, all attendees, staff, vendors, and community – regardless of vaccination status – are to wear a mask or social distance when in the event perimeters. Social distancing will only be permitted in those areas that are not crowded or congested. Based on past Bridge Day attendance, a mask will be required on the Bridge, on the buses, in the vendor galley, and at the Canyon Rim Visitor Center. Due to crowd sizes, social distancing will not be an option in these locations. This includes vendors interacting with customers and while preparing any food and beverage products. Masks will be available at the gate entrances.

Attendees will be able to remove their mask while eating or drinking; we ask that you put space between you or your group and others. Additionally, some Bridge Day activities will be exempt from the mask mandate. These will be activities in which the mask could cause a safety concern, such as base jumping, running in the 5K race, sliding on the highline, whitewater rafting and rappelling. The exemption will only exist during the actual activity and attendees will be required to mask up before and after the activity.

Vaccination is not required, but strongly encouraged. If you have had or test positive for COVID-19 symptoms, or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, suspected, or confirmed COVID-19 within the last 7 days, DO NOT come to the event. If you become sick with COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home per CDC guidelines.

Masks will not be required if you can social distance or if you are eating or drinking.

For more information, visit: https://officialbridgeday.com/health-and-safety?fbclid=IwAR25IAZc7nV8aGSe2OJHyxLUJzoJNKt6B2gjQuEX_TpHSHNV9vfKToMESeY

Lootpress

Lootpress

