Eureka, CA

Another cloudy day in Eureka — make the most of it with these activities

Eureka Journal
Eureka Journal
 7 days ago

(EUREKA, CA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eureka:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqdzF_0bogCCgW00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

