Ørsted builds team for North Sea energy island bid
Ørsted and institutional investor ATP have recruited three specialist construction firms to aid their bid to build and operate Denmark’s planned North Sea energy island. They have enlisted the help of Van Oord, Bouygues and Aarsleff for their planned bid. The new partners have individually helped with land reclamation projects – creating new land from the sea – off Monaco and Dubai, as well as offshore wind farms.www.windpowermonthly.com
