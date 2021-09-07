CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ørsted builds team for North Sea energy island bid

windpowermonthly.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleØrsted and institutional investor ATP have recruited three specialist construction firms to aid their bid to build and operate Denmark’s planned North Sea energy island. They have enlisted the help of Van Oord, Bouygues and Aarsleff for their planned bid. The new partners have individually helped with land reclamation projects – creating new land from the sea – off Monaco and Dubai, as well as offshore wind farms.

www.windpowermonthly.com

windpowermonthly.com

Ocean Winds and Aker plan 6GW Scottish floating offshore wind

Ocean Winds and Aker Offshore Wind submitted bids to develop 6GW of floating offshore wind projects in Scotland’s recent leasing round, the companies have announced. The pair aims to build the capacity in the outer Moray Firth, off Scotland's north-east coast. They would use the semi-submersible floating platforms developed by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Europe leads 50GW-plus floating offshore wind pipeline – RenewableUK

More than 50GW of floating offshore wind projects are either being planned or are already operational, according to new data from RenewableUK. Most (30.9GW) of the 54GW-plus pipeline is in European waters, according to figures the industry body released at its floating offshore wind conference in Aberdeen, Scotland. A major...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Aker receives contract for ConocoPhillips’ Norwegian project

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia has awarded Aker Solutions a contract for modifications on the Ekofisk installations to integrate the Tommeliten Alpha discovery, offshore Norway. Aker will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation work for topside modifications on some installations at the Ekofisk complex to tie-back and integrate the Tommeliten Alpha field development.
BUSINESS
windpowermonthly.com

Iberdrola eyes 6GW in Taiwan’s offshore wind rounds

Iberdrola is developing around 6GW of offshore wind capacity across three projects in Taiwan ahead of the country’s next round of auctions. Each site could use fixed-bottom foundations or floating platforms, given their respective water depths, but Iberdrola will likely use fixed-bottom foundations, a spokesman told Windpower Monthly. The developer...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketresearchtelecast.com

The power companies threaten to stop the nuclear power plants after the announcement of the plan of the Government of Spain to lower the price of electricity

The electricity sector has shown its rejection of the measures announced this Tuesday by the Government of Spain to reduce the electricity bill, after months of rising prices, which have broken the all-time high on numerous occasions. The reaction to the announcement that cut 2.6 billion euros from companies of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Green Investment Group acquires first Irish offshore wind project

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) has taken on its first Irish offshore wind project with the acquisition of Fuinneamh Sceirde Teoranta, developer of the 400MW Skerd Rocks project in Galway. Skerd Rocks is one of seven projects being ‘fast-tracked’ through a new national marine planning framework and a maritime area...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Judges urged to halt Vorlich North Sea oilfield

Greenpeace has urged judges to stop an oil field in the North Sea due to "myriad failures". The environmental group believes permission should not have been granted for the Vorlich field, 150 miles east of Aberdeen. Ruth Crawford QC said Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng had been "deprived" of information about...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
earth.com

Hidden landscapes found beneath the North Sea

Using technology similar to an MRI to scan the floor of the North Sea, scientists have revealed hidden landscapes created by ancient ice sheets. The experts found “tunnel valleys” buried hundreds of feet below the bottom of the sea. These are the remnants of massive rivers formed as the ice started to melt in response to warming ambient temperatures.
SCIENCE
windpowermonthly.com

Engie completes Campo Largo 2 wind complex in Brazil

Engie has completed construction of the 361.2MW Campo Largo 2 wind complex in north-east Brazil. Located in Bahia state and built at a cost of BRL 1.6 billion ($302 million), the project will increase the company’s installed wind capacity in Brazil to 1,263MW. The wind farm is the third that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Offshore wind surge too slow for net-zero – GWEC

New offshore wind installations are expected to double this year as developers rush to complete projects before China scraps its existing feed-in tariffs, according to new analysis. And offshore wind build-out is due to surge in the next decade, with compound annual growth rates of 29.3% between 2020 and 2025,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MotorBiscuit

How Much Energy Does It Take to Build a Car?

In 2018, the number of cars produced in a year peaked at 97 million. That number has since gone down due to countless shortages and high new car prices, but the point is the world builds a lot of cars. However, the ongoing debate on how clean electric cars really are to build begs a fairly simple question: how much energy goes into building a car?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
windpowermonthly.com

Ørsted appoints new onshore wind leader

Ørsted has promoted its onshore chief operating officer to CEO of the unit, after his predecessor left the company. Neil O’Donovan has been chief operating officer of Ørsted Onshore since 2018, and has been interim CEO since Declan Flanagan resigned on 3 August. The Danish developer had carried out a...
BERKELEY, CA
windpowermonthly.com

Siemens Gamesa boosts SG 5.X-170 onshore wind turbine to 6.6MW

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has upgraded the 170-metre rotor variant of its 5.X onshore wind platform to have a power rating of 6.6MW. It had previously offered the SG 5.X-170 with a flexible power rating up to 6.2MW, and already offered its 155-metre rotor model with a rating up to 6.6MW.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
phillyyimby.com

Construction Underway at EEW-AOS, Nation’s Largest Offshore Wind Manufacturing Facility, in Gloucester County, NJ

The ongoing development boom in the greater Philadelphia region is not limited to new buildings sprouting around the city, nor is it even constrained to the surrounding towns and suburbs within the metropolitan area. In a way, it extends well into the Atlantic Ocean, where massive wind farms are on the drawing boards off the coast of southern New Jersey. A major milestone for local renewable energy has just been reached, as construction is now underway at the Phase 1 of the EEW-AOS monopile manufacturing facility at the Port of Paulsboro Marine Terminal in Gloucester County, NJ, located on the Delaware River across from the Philadelphia International Airport. The facility, the largest of its kind in the United States, will be used to assemble monopiles, which are gargantuan cylindrical supports for wind turbines.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

