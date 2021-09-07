CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, TN

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Crossville

Crossville Daily
 7 days ago

(CROSSVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Crossville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crossville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bogC2wV00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Crossville Daily

With Crossville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

