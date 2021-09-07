West. Bend Daily Weather Forecast
WEST. BEND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
