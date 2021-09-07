Roseburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROSEBURG, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Patchy smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 91 °F, low 57 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Haze
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Haze
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 1