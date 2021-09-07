Longview Weather Forecast
LONGVIEW, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 9
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
