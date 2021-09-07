CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Tuesday rain in Mount Pleasant: Ideas to make the most of it

Mt Pleasant Daily
Mt Pleasant Daily
 7 days ago

(MOUNT PLEASANT, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Mount Pleasant Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mount Pleasant:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bogBf3G00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant, MI
