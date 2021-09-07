Klamath Falls Daily Weather Forecast
KLAMATH FALLS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 94 °F, low 57 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 93 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, September 9
Patchy Smoke
- High 89 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Patchy Smoke
- High 85 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0