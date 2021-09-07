Daily Weather Forecast For Sebring
SEBRING, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, September 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
