Daily Weather Forecast For Sebring

SEBRING, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, September 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, September 10 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.