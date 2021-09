As we continue to deal with the Delta surge, another COVID variant is now showing up in the Empire State. If there is one thing we have learned during the COVID pandemic is to be ready for the unexpected as the experts still seem to be learning about the virus. One thing we have learned is even with the vaccine, the mutating virus is still a challenge to deal with. And now another mutation has shown up in New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO