Bulaga’s status questionable as Chargers prepare for opener

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga’s status for Sunday’s opener against Washington remains questionable as he continues to deal with a hip flexor issue. Bulaga practiced on Monday after missing last week. A better prognosis on his status could come Wednesday when the first practice report is released. Bulaga missed six games last season because of various injuries and played every offensive snap in only five. In three of the other five games he had to leave early, the injury happened on Los Angeles’ first offensive series.