Statesboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STATESBORO, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
