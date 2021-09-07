Helena Daily Weather Forecast
HELENA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 92 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, September 10
Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
