Helena Daily Weather Forecast

HELENA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 92 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 90 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, September 10 Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight High 80 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.