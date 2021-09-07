Weather Forecast For Coeur D'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Haze High 87 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Haze High 84 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, September 9 Haze High 84 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Haze High 77 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.