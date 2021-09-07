Weather Forecast For Coeur D'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Haze
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Haze
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, September 9
Haze
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Haze
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
