Daily Weather Forecast For Stillwater

STILLWATER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 63 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 88 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 92 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 98 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



