Target’s car-seat trade-in event is this month: How to get a discount on new items for baby

Here's how to check that your infant car seat is installed safely, plus a step-by-step guide to buckling your newborn into her car seat. A car seat can be life-saving in the event of a crash, but it’s essential that your little one is strapped in the right way. If you're like most new parents, you might feel a little intimidated when it's time to leave the hospital with your newborn and place her in her infant car seat for the very first time.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO