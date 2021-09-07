CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Target’s car-seat trade-in event is this month: How to get a discount on new items for baby

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Target’s car-seat trade-in program returns this month to all of its stores. From Sept. 12 to Sept. 25, customers can drop off car seats at boxes located near Guest Services. In exchange for old, expired or damaged car seats customers will receive a coupon for 20% off a car seat, stroller or other baby gear. Target said materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Waste Management.

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Target’s annual car seat trade-in program begins Sept. 12

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you haven’t already heard, Target’s car seat trade-in event is back, and you don’t want to miss this. Target is once again offering coupons for people who bring in old car seats to recycle. Parents can get a 20% off coupon for a new seat, stroller...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KSAT 12

How to get a deal when new car prices are surging

SAN ANTONIO – If you have your heart set on buying a new car this year, be prepared to pay significantly more. Shortages on parts, new car inventory, inflation, and a recovering economy have caused prices to skyrocket. But there are some steps you can take to get the best deal possible.
BUSINESS
click orlando

Target car seat recycling program offers families chance to trade in for coupon

Before tossing out those old baby car seats, parents may want to know there’s an opportunity to save money while doing some good for the environment. Target is giving them that option. Beginning Sep. 12 and running through Sep. 25, all Target store locations will be participating in their annual Car Seat Trade-in Event, according to its website.
ORLANDO, FL
WSVN-TV

Target offering 20% coupon when shoppers trade in car seats

(WSVN) - Target’s big car seat trade-in is back. If your little one is starting to outgrow their car seat, Target will take it off your hands and give you a 20% off coupon on a new one. The coupon is also good for other things too including strollers, high...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#Waste Management#Target Com
spectrumlocalnews.com

Trade in an old car seat at Target, receive a coupon towards a new one

Target's big car seat trade-in is back for 2021. If you no longer need your child's car seat, or if you need to replace one, Target will take it off your hands and give you a 20%-off coupon on a new one. The coupon is also good for other things, including strollers, high chairs and rockers.
LIFESTYLE
Wave 3

Your Money: UPS buying Roadie, College football wagering, Car seat trade-in event, Sugar prices up

Your Money: Meat prices surging, General Mills raising prices, T-Mobile expansion, Starbucks morning mantras. T-Mobile partners with Walmart expanding in 2,300 retail stores nationwide. Also, big beef companies hit back at the Biden administration for blaming inflation on the industry. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report.
ECONOMY
Family Handyman

Tips for Getting Water Stains Out of Car Seats

It never fails: The ONE TIME you accidentally leave your windows down overnight, it rains. Or you forget to put the rear windows up all the way when you roll through the car wash. Even though it’s “just water,” your seat, whether cloth or leather, looks as though someone tried to watercolor paint on the upholstery.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Recycling
whattoexpect.com

How to Buckle Your Newborn Into a Car Seat

Here's how to check that your infant car seat is installed safely, plus a step-by-step guide to buckling your newborn into her car seat. A car seat can be life-saving in the event of a crash, but it’s essential that your little one is strapped in the right way. If you're like most new parents, you might feel a little intimidated when it's time to leave the hospital with your newborn and place her in her infant car seat for the very first time.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
KSAT 12

Used car market is hot. Here’s how to avoid getting burned

SAN ANTONIO – The pandemic-related computer chip shortage isn’t expected to end anytime soon, and it’s having an impact on the production of new cars and trucks. As a result, the used car market is hotter than ever. But pre-owned cars can sometimes have problems. Consumer Reports’ car experts share some advice to help you determine whether a used vehicle is a good value or potential trouble.
BUYING CARS
gvpennysaver.com

FREE Child Passenger Safety Car Seat Check Event

FREE Child Passenger Safety Car Seat Inspections on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Noyes Hospital from 9am to 12noon. Appointments are recommended as we are committed to keeping you, your child and our technicians safe. Make yours today- 585-991-5432 or trafficsafetycce@cornell.edu.
TRAFFIC
Wbaltv.com

Costco recalls nearly 70,000 shower benches due to fall hazard

Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 81 reported incidents of the benches collapsing, breaking or falling apart. Among those incidents, there were four reported injuries resulting from falls. The product in question is the...
RETAIL
WSLS

Target’s annual car seat trade-in program set to begin on Sept. 12

Calling all parents! Target’s annual car seat trade-in program is back. Have an old car seat you need to get rid of? Well, Target will soon offer coupons in exchange for car seats, even those that are expired or damaged. After trading in the car seat, you will be able...
CARS
WGAU

Target reviving car seat trade-in program

Parents whose children are outgrowing their car seats can once again take advantage of Target’s trade-in program. The retail store giant is reviving the program, which originally launched in April 2016, Target said in a news release. Shoppers can trade in their old car seats for a 20% off coupon...
CARS
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
104K+
Followers
46K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy