Target’s car-seat trade-in event is this month: How to get a discount on new items for baby
Target’s car-seat trade-in program returns this month to all of its stores. From Sept. 12 to Sept. 25, customers can drop off car seats at boxes located near Guest Services. In exchange for old, expired or damaged car seats customers will receive a coupon for 20% off a car seat, stroller or other baby gear. Target said materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Waste Management.www.pennlive.com
