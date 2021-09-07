Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Plymouth
(PLYMOUTH, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Plymouth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Plymouth:
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 69 °F
- 14 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, September 10
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
