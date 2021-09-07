Sun forecast for Bozeman — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(BOZEMAN, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bozeman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bozeman:

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 83 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 91 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 90 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 28 mph



Friday, September 10 Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.