Daily Weather Forecast For Manhattan
MANHATTAN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
