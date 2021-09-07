Pottstown Daily Weather Forecast
POTTSTOWN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
