Daily Weather Forecast For La Crosse
LA CROSSE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
