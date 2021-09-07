CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

A cloudy Tuesday in Fairbanks today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Fairbanks Bulletin
 7 days ago

(FAIRBANKS, AK.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Fairbanks Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairbanks:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tc7T4_0bog9AzE00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 62 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

#Fitness#Newsbreak#Nws
Fairbanks, AK
With Fairbanks Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

