Logan, UT

Logan Weather Forecast

Logan Daily
Logan Daily
 7 days ago

LOGAN, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0bog99Bk00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

