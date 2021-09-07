Daily Weather Forecast For Lebanon
LEBANON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 9
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0