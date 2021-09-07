Weather Forecast For Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 9 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.