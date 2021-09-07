CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Tuesday sun alert in Casper — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Casper Updates
Casper Updates
 7 days ago

(CASPER, WY) A sunny Tuesday is here for Casper, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Casper:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bog920f00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 49 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

