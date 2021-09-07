Weather Forecast For Statesville
STATESVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
