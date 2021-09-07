4-Day Weather Forecast For Dover
DOVER, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
