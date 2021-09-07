4-Day Weather Forecast For Dover

DOVER, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.