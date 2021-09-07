4-Day Weather Forecast For Waterloo

WATERLOO, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.