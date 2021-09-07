4-Day Weather Forecast For Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
