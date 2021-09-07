Huntington Daily Weather Forecast
HUNTINGTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
