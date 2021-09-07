CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Sun forecast for Yuba City — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Yuba City Journal
Yuba City Journal
 7 days ago

(YUBA CITY, CA) A sunny Tuesday is here for Yuba City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yuba City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0bog8jeK00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

With Yuba City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

