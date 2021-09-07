Weather Forecast For Pocatello
POCATELLO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 8
Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of smoke overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0