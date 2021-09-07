Dothan Daily Weather Forecast

DOTHAN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



