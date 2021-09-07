Weather Forecast For Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, September 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
