Oshkosh, WI

Weather Forecast For Oshkosh

 7 days ago

OSHKOSH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bog8W7l00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

