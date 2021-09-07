Binghamton Daily Weather Forecast

BINGHAMTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



