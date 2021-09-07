Binghamton Daily Weather Forecast
BINGHAMTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
