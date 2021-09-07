4-Day Weather Forecast For Medford
MEDFORD, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 61 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 92 °F, low 60 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Areas Of Smoke
- High 89 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Areas Of Smoke
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
