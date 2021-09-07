4-Day Weather Forecast For Newnan
NEWNAN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
