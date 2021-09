If you are confused by all the talk about COVID-19 booster shots, you are not alone. And it is not your fault. One week into September, the only official recommendation from the Food and Drug Administration is an additional dose of vaccine for the 3% of the U.S. population that is immunocompromised. Technically speaking, the added dose for those folks is not a booster per se but an effort to improve a less than optimal immune response to the first set of shots. (For helpful insights on how cancer patients respond to COVID-19 vaccine, see Carina Storrs’ review in Cancer Therapy Advisor.)

