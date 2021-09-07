Hochul Signs 4 NY Laws On Labor Day Promoting Workplace Safety and Wages

If you're against children wearing masks in schools or vaccine mandates, you take a stand on School Walkout Day. The New York chapter of Moms for Liberty is behind the event that is planned for Friday, September 10 at 10 AM. Parents and teachers who are against masks and vaccine mandates are encouraged to take part in the peaceful protest. Either keep the kids home for school or take them out of class at 10 AM on School Walk Out day.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO