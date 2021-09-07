CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Hochul Signs 4 NY Laws On Labor Day Promoting Workplace Safety and Wages

By Leslie Ann
Lite 98.7
Lite 98.7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York legislature has taken action in the areas of work safety and wages. Governor Kathy Hochul signed four bills into law on Labor Day. Legislation (S.4682-B/A.485-B) Establishes a Demonstration Program Implementing Speed Violation Monitoring Systems in Work Zones. Here's what this law will do: create a system of cameras to record speed violations in work zones. This system can identify those who break the law, putting workers at risk.

lite987.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lite 98.7

Utica, New York Judge Issues Block on State Healthcare Vaccine Mandate

A Utica judge has blocked the healthcare vaccine mandate in New York State. Since the New York State mandate was put in place regarding the coronavirus vaccine for healthcare workers, 17 health professionals (including doctors and nurses) claimed that their Constitutional rights were violated with a mandate that disallowed religious exemptions.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

New York Hospital Staffers Resign And Cause A Pause On Baby Deliveries

The staffing shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic is bad as it is, but it seems as though it's only getting worse. The maternity department at the Lewis County Health System was already short staffed pre-pandemic, but is now in a more difficult situation. Their health care workers have decided to remain unvaccinated for COVID-19, causing them to quit their jobs with the hospital as the date of mandated vaccinations quickly approaches.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

If You Bought Chicken Over Last Decade You May Get Money From $181 Million Lawsuit

If you bought any chicken products over the last decade, you may be eligible to receive money from a $181 million class-action lawsuit settlement. The Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation claims several chicken processors, including Fieldale Farms Corporation, George’s, Mar-Jac Poultry, Peco Foods, Pilgrim’s Pride, and Tyson Foods, conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken, from January 1, 2009, through December 31, 2020, a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Lite 98.7

Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown

Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
WATERTOWN, NY
Lite 98.7

Goodbye Gas Powered Cars! New Law Bans Sales in New York State

The roads will be soon filled with more electric cars in New York. A new law bans the sale of gas-powered cars after 2035. In an effort to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation, requiring all new cars and trucks be zero-emissions by 2035.
POLITICS
Lite 98.7

Protest Masks and Vaccine Mandates in New York on School Walk Out Day

If you're against children wearing masks in schools or vaccine mandates, you take a stand on School Walkout Day. The New York chapter of Moms for Liberty is behind the event that is planned for Friday, September 10 at 10 AM. Parents and teachers who are against masks and vaccine mandates are encouraged to take part in the peaceful protest. Either keep the kids home for school or take them out of class at 10 AM on School Walk Out day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Lite 98.7

9/11 Then and Now: 20 Ways America Has Changed

Twenty years ago, on September 11, 2001, the United States experienced one of the deadliest single days in its history. Two planes, carrying 92 people and 65 people, respectively, crashed into each of the World Trade Center towers. Minutes later, another flight, carrying 64, crashed into the side of the Pentagon. A final plane crashed minutes after that one, in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers successfully steered it away from its White House target, killing 44 more.
AMERICAS
Lite 98.7

Just When We Thought COVID Was in the Past, It’s Quickly Returning

Just when we were getting used to life getting back to some normalcy, COVID-19 is making a triumphant return to Utica, Rome and the Mohawk Valley. The percentage of vaccinated people in the region just isn't high enough to squelch the spread of the virus and the new variants, according to health officials. Oneida County is reporting that only 60% of the eligible population in the county have been fully vaccinated.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Wegman’s Ranks #1 On ‘Companies That Care List’

People’s 2021 list of “Companies That Care” features local favorite Wegmans in the No. 1 spot. The list features “companies that have demonstrated respect, care, and concern for their employees, communities, and the environment.” This isn't the first time that Wegmans has been included on the list. They have the distinction of appearing for five consecutive years.
BUSINESS
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy