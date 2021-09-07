Morgantown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MORGANTOWN, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
