Creston man suffers minor injuries in an accident Monday night

A teenaged driver suffered apparently minor injuries after a wreck just east of Emporia on Tuesday. Lyon County Deputy Jim Baker says the crash happened on Road 175 near Road N shortly before 7:45 am. Baker says 16-year-old Abril Ruiz, hometown not listed, apparently ran over a pickup truck hitch that was just west of a bridge. Ruiz lost control of the vehicle, which went down a hill, went about 80 yards across an open field and passed through a line of trees before ending up in a creek.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO