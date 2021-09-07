Creston man suffers minor injuries in an accident Monday night
One person suffered suspected minor, non-incapacitating injuries during an accident late Monday night, in Creston. According to Creston Police, 23-year-old Sheldon Levi Houg, of Creston, was traveling north on Cedar Street at around 10:37-p.m., when he struck a legally parked 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. Damage to Houg’s 2003 Chevy Monte Carlo was estimated at $3,000, while the pickup sustained $4,000 damage.www.kjan.com
