Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

Fort Smith News Beat
 7 days ago

(FORT SMITH, AR) A sunny Tuesday is here for Fort Smith, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Smith:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bog80D000

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

