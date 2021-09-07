Terre Haute Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TERRE HAUTE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
